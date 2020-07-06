SALES OF RETAIL SHOPS DECREASED BY 2.1%, RETAIL TRADE, MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – HUNGARY, lun 06 luglio 2020

Sales of retail shops decreased by 2.1%

As the epidemiological emergency subsided, restrictions on the opening hours of retail stores were lifted in the countryside from the beginning of May 2020 and in Budapest and Pest county from the middle of May, mostly influencing the turnover of non-food retail shops. In May 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops decreased by 2.8% according to raw data and by 2.1% when adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same period of the previous year. The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 1.8% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 0.7% in non-food retail shops and decreased by 13.8% in automotive fuel retailing. In January–May 2020, the volume of sales – also according to calendar adjusted data – was 1.5% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Declining retail sales in May 2020 were largely driven by the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, with epidemic emergency causing an 8.6 percentage point decrease, turning the estimated 6.5% increase without the epidemic into a 2.1% decline. The volume index for non-food retail shops was 11% lower, while automotive fuel retailing was 19 percentage points lower than previously estimated. Food store sales were only slightly affected by the impact of coronavirus.

In May 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects:

The volume of sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing decreased by 2.1%.

The volume of sales increased by 1.8% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales increased by 3.3% in non-specialized food and beverages shops accounting for 76% of food retailing and decreased by 2.1% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased by a total of 0.7%. Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (13%), as well as in furniture and electrical goods stores (5.3%). The volume of sales fell in books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (-10%), pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetics goods (-15%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (-40%), as well as in second hand goods shops (-45%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 9.3% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 59% in May, continuing a multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations decreased by 13.8%.

Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data decreased by 23%.

In May 2020:

Sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 994 billion at current prices.

Food, drinks and tobacco stores accounted for 49% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 12% respectively.

In January–May 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects:

The volume of sales in retail shops increased by 1.5%.

The volume of sales rose by 5.9% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 1.5% in non-food retail trade and decreased by 11.3% in automotive fuel retailing.

Volume indices on sales in retail shops (Same period of the previous year=100.0) (%)

Fonte/Source: http://www.ksh.hu/docs/eng/xftp/gyor/kis/ekis2005.html