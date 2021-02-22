(AGENPARL) – lun 22 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Saint Lucia Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/saint-lucia-independence-day/ ] 02/22/2021 12:01 AM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States Government, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of Saint Lucia on the occasion of their 42nd independence day.

The United States values Saint Lucias regional leadership and partnership. We continue to take steps forward together in education, entrepreneurship, and youth development, while combatting the pandemic. This year, we completed the Early Learners Program, through which more than 90 schools received reading materials and teacher training to improve literacy among primary students. Together with Taiwan, we promoted business development through entrepreneurship networks and startup incubators. We appreciate Saint Lucias consistent voice for democracy and human rights in the hemisphere.

We are proud of our strong bilateral relationship, and we look forward to continuing to work with Saint Lucia toward a more secure, prosperous, resilient, and democratic Caribbean.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this