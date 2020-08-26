mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Breaking News

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

PD: DE MARIA (PD), INAUGURATA OGGI FESTA UNITà MODENA, TRA LA NOSTRA…

MIGRANTI, MICELI (PD): MUSUMECI REVOCHI SUBITO ORDINANZA SU CHIUSURA CENTRI ACCOGLIENZA

Agenparl

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES THE ANNUAL MASS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LORETTO (P mer 26 agosto 2020

Saint Francis University community gathered for the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit on Thursday, August 20 to mark the opening of the academic school year. The Mass was celebrated by University President, Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R.

Mass Photo CollageEach year this opening Mass is traditionally held outdoors on the Campus Mall, and this year, the location allowed the campus community to worship as a group while following Pennsylvania’s safe gathering protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In his opening remarks Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R. stated “I am offering this mass today for a healthy community, and quite honestly that we can remain on campus for the entire semester. That is my prayer, and I think it may be yours as well.” Each year, the Mass of the Holy Spirit calls the Saint Francis University community together to pray for God’s blessing for inspiration and guidance into the upcoming school year. The mass is an important event for the institution as it gives the opportunity for faculty, staff and students to affirm their commitment to the Catholic Franciscan mission as well as gather in faith and prayer with colleagues and friends.  Several Saint Francis Campus Ministry students (Jonathan Allard, Lector; Emily Weaver, Server; Megan Wood, Cantor)  participated alongside the Franciscans Third Order Regular, Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

View Photo Gallery

While the Mass of the Holy Spirit is a standing tradition that shapes a strong community of faith and prayer, there are new traditions in the making this fall. The university welcomed its first  cohort of freshmen into the new Alta Via program. 

About Alta Via

Meaning “the highway,”
Alta Via is an intentionally Catholic college community that will be open to a select group of incoming students each academic year. Members of the Alta Via community will develop and strengthen their ability to follow, ever deeply, Christ crucified and accompany others as they do the same; they will enjoy a residential experience among a group of peers sharing in the same intentionally Catholic experience; and they will bond with other participants through specially designed sequential courses all four years at Saint Francis University. Alta Via participants will share in regular commitment experiences, have access to specialized speakers and retreats, and share in community service activities. Their experience will culminate senior year with a group pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi. Visit

francis.edu/altavia for information on this intentionally Catholic college experience for incoming students.

[embedded content]

Fonte/Source: https://www.francis.edu/News/2020/08/Saint-Francis-University-Celebrates-the-Annual-Mass-of-the-Holy-Spirit/

Post collegati

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES THE ANNUAL MASS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

Redazione

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE REQUESTING DATA FROM GOVERNORS OF STATES THAT ISSUED COVID-19 ORDERS THAT MAY HAVE RESULTED IN DEATHS OF ELDERLY NURSING HOME RESIDENTS

Redazione

HURRICANE LAURA: U-M EXPERTS AVAILABLE TO COMMENT

Redazione

PROVINCE FURTHER EASES RESTRICTIONS IN LONG-TERM CARE, ALLOWS SOME LARGE GATHERINGS, SETS GROUP SIZE FOR BEFORE- AND AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAMS

Redazione

VIRTUAL SCREENINGS, INTERACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH FILMMAKERS HIGHLIGHT IU CINEMA FALL SEASON

Redazione

MAKKAH: OVER 76,000 BENEFICIARIES OF VIRTUAL CLINIC SERVICES AT KING ABDULLAH MEDICAL CITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More