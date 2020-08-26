SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES THE ANNUAL MASS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

(AGENPARL) – LORETTO (P mer 26 agosto 2020

Saint Francis University community gathered for the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit on Thursday, August 20 to mark the opening of the academic school year. The Mass was celebrated by University President, Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R.

Each year this opening Mass is traditionally held outdoors on the Campus Mall, and this year, the location allowed the campus community to worship as a group while following Pennsylvania’s safe gathering protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R. stated “I am offering this mass today for a healthy community, and quite honestly that we can remain on campus for the entire semester. That is my prayer, and I think it may be yours as well.” Each year, the Mass of the Holy Spirit calls the Saint Francis University community together to pray for God’s blessing for inspiration and guidance into the upcoming school year. The mass is an important event for the institution as it gives the opportunity for faculty, staff and students to affirm their commitment to the Catholic Franciscan mission as well as gather in faith and prayer with colleagues and friends. Several Saint Francis Campus Ministry students (Jonathan Allard, Lector; Emily Weaver, Server; Megan Wood, Cantor) participated alongside the Franciscans Third Order Regular, Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

While the Mass of the Holy Spirit is a standing tradition that shapes a strong community of faith and prayer, there are new traditions in the making this fall. The university welcomed its first cohort of freshmen into the new Alta Via program.

Meaning “the highway,”

Alta Via is an intentionally Catholic college community that will be open to a select group of incoming students each academic year. Members of the Alta Via community will develop and strengthen their ability to follow, ever deeply, Christ crucified and accompany others as they do the same; they will enjoy a residential experience among a group of peers sharing in the same intentionally Catholic experience; and they will bond with other participants through specially designed sequential courses all four years at Saint Francis University. Alta Via participants will share in regular commitment experiences, have access to specialized speakers and retreats, and share in community service activities. Their experience will culminate senior year with a group pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi. Visit

francis.edu/altavia for information on this intentionally Catholic college experience for incoming students.

