Paris, 1 June 2021

Safran announces the adjustment of the conversion ratio of its bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares of Safran due 15 May 2027 (ISIN FR) (the “2027 OCEANEs” and each a “2027 OCEANE”).

On 26 May 2021, Safran shareholders’ meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.43 per share, the ex-date of which was 31 May 2021 and the record date of which is 1 June 2021.

Consequently, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2027 OCEANEs, Aether Financial Services, acting as calculation agent of the 2027 OCEANEs, calculated that the conversion ratio of the 2027 OCEANEs, previously set at 1 Safran share for 1 2027 OCEANE, is adjusted to 1.004 Safran shares for 1 2027 OCEANE.

This new conversion ratio is effective as of 1 June 2021.

As at 1 June 2021, all 9,239,581 2027 OCEANEs issued remain outstanding.

This notice and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of a purchase offer of Safran securities, in or from any jurisdiction, to or from any person.

