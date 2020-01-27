27 Gennaio 2020
SAFE PLACE TRAINING

(agenparl) – toledo (ohio) lun 27 gennaio 2020 OUTLaw and Student Affairs are co-hosting a Safe Place training. The training will introduce participants to LBGTQ-related terminology, provide information on common issues and challenges faced by LGBTQ individuals, what it means to be an Ally, and International, National, State, Local, and UToledo resources. Food and drinks will be provided. This will count toward three PDP credits AND three in-person volunteer hours for organizations. Please RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 6 to Kacie Pohlman at If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Kacie Pohlman or Kelly Tomlinson, assistant dean of student affairs.

Fonte/Source: http://calendar.utoledo.edu/EventDetails.aspx?data=hHr80o3M7J6%2BFiFK6V5x2%2B0CF3S0760E6hkRkHJVUd5qYpht6MpgVZEOtT9qy5Cw

