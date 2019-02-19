(AGENPARL) – Global, mar 19 febbraio 2019
US-listed bulker owner sees uncertainties as well as opportunities in current dry bulk scene
Related Stories
- P&I leaders forecast rate rises after quiet renewal season
- Panama-backed study adds to open-loop scrubbers concern
- Panama-backed study adds to open-loop scrubbers debate
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1126338/Safe%20Bulkers%20posts%20higher%20earnings?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss