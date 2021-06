(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 07 giugno 2021

A sadistic online blackmailer is facing years behind bars after targeting nearly 2,000 people globally to commit some of the most sickening sexual offending the National Crime Agency has ever investigated.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/sadistic-blackmailer-and-paedophile-admits-158-charges-abdul-elahi-pretended-to-be-stockbroker-and-targeted-nearly-2-000-people-worldwide-to-commit-sickening-online-sexual-offences