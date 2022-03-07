(AGENPARL) – lun 07 marzo 2022 Sacramento Transportation Priorities Plan update

What is the Transportation Priorities Plan?

In the last 20 years, City Council has approved over 700 transportation projects throughout the City. Staff estimate the over 700 projects would cost $5 billion to implement and it would take over 100 years to address our known needs.

The City of Sacramento does not have enough funding to meet all of our transportation needs and this TPP will identify a prioritization process, a prioritized list of projects, and a plan for moving forward.

What have we been doing?

In spring and summer 2021, we asked you what your priorities are for transportation investments. We summarized your input [here.](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h339d689,31ce35a,32224fd)

We took the values you shared and will be asking for Council’s approval to use those values as metrics to prioritize transportation investments, including the over 700 projects we’ve worked with you on. We’ll be going to Council on March 15, 2022. You can review staff recommendations [here.](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h339d689,31ce35a,32224fe)

Next steps

After Council approves the criteria, we’ll come back to you a few times to hear your input on the prioritized list of projects, to review the Draft Plan, and as we go to Council for Plan approval.

March 2022: City staff will take the prioritization recommendations to Council.

April-May 2022: The City will apply the prioritization criteria, metrics and points to all the planned projects to develop a list of high priority; mid-priority; and long-term projects.

May-June 2022: Community review of the prioritized project list.

June-July 2022: Revise prioritized list based on community comments.

August 2022: Council review of the prioritized project list.

August-October 2022: City will develop Draft Plan.

October-November 2022: Community review of Draft Plan.

December 2022-January 2023: City revise Draft Plan based on community comments.

February 2023: Council review of Final Draft Plan.

