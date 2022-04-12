(AGENPARL) – mar 12 aprile 2022 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h36399af,33c1da0,33c20f0

Take the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

“We won this challenge two years back, and I know we can do it again!” – Mayor Darrell Steinberg

[PLEDGE TO SAVE WATER](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h36399af,33c1da0,33c20f1)

City of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg this month is asking residents to participate in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, a water-saving contest held nationwide.

“As California enters its third year of drought, communities must work together to reduce water consumption, so I’m asking everyone to take the challenge,” Steinberg said.

To participate, residents can go to [MyWaterPledge.com](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h36399af,33c1da0,33c20f2) from April 1 to 30 and make a series of online pledges to conserve water.

Cities in similar-size population categories across the nation compete for the most water pledges. Residents from more than 2,000 cities in all 50 U.S. states last year pledged to reduce their water use by 3 billion gallons.

The City of Sacramento has participated in the challenge for the past four years and took first place in 2020.

“You can pledge to save water by shortening your shower times, fixing leaks or using less water on your lawn,” Steinberg said. “You can even enter to win prizes and nominate a non-profit in Sacramento receive a new hybrid Toyota Highlander.”

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is sponsored by the Wyland Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes the preservation of oceans, waterways and marine life.

The City of Sacramento since August 2021 has been in a “[water alert](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h36399af,33c1da0,33c20f3),” which restricts car washing, doubles fines for wasting water and asks people to reduce water use by 20 percent.

