07/01/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people and the Government of Rwanda on the occasion of your Independence Day and your Liberation Day.

Now in its 59th year of independence, Rwanda demonstrates its commitment to peace and shared prosperity through its strong support for international peacekeeping, its achievements in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health challenges, and its efforts to promote women in governance.

We welcome our continued collaboration with the Rwandan government to address climate change, strengthen public health systems, expand educational exchanges, advance democratic values, and address other areas of mutual interest.

