Twitter Russian Embassy, UK-2022-06-15 18:52 By Redazione 15 Giugno 2022 0 35 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read U.S. Army Pacific-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Володимир Зеленський-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Володимир Зеленський-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Nicolás Maduro-2022-06-15 19:11 15 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @RussiaUN: #Nebenzia at UNSC media stakeout: I would like to say to the Western countries supplying weaponry to #Ukraine – the blood of…Twitter – Russian Embassy, UK 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleGeert Wilders-2022-06-15 18:52Next articlegabriele pettorelli-2022-06-15 19:00 - Advertisement - Correlati U.S. Army Pacific-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Володимир Зеленський-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Володимир Зеленський-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli U.S. Army Pacific-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Володимир Зеленський-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Володимир Зеленський-2022-06-15 19:13 15 Giugno 2022 Nicolás Maduro-2022-06-15 19:11 15 Giugno 2022 Joe Biden-2022-06-15 19:11 15 Giugno 2022