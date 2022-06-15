35.5 C
mercoledì, Giugno 15, 2022
Russian Embassy, UK-2022-06-15 18:52

By Redazione
RT @RussiaUN: #Nebenzia at UNSC media stakeout: I would like to say to the Western countries supplying weaponry to #Ukraine – the blood of…
Twitter – Russian Embassy, UK

