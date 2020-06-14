(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 14 giugno 2020

On June 2, 2020, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which is the regulatory body of the Armenia-Belarus-Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan-Russia Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), issued EEC Collegium Decision No. 71, amending its temporary ban on exports of some food products from the EAEU to exclude soybeans from the ban. The amendment comes into effect on June 13, 2020, and allows exports of soybeans from the EAEU as of June 1, 2020. This report contains an unofficial English translation of the measure.

Russia: Soybeans Excluded from Temporary EAEU Export Ban

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-soybeans-excluded-temporary-eaeu-export-ban