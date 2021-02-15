martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Recent measures intended to dampen domestic food price increases by inhibiting grain exports were adjusted by Decree #33 signed on January 23, 2021. Decree #33 increased the within-quota export duty on wheat from March 1 to June 30 from 25 to 50 euros/ton. The decree also increased the within-quota export duties on corn and barley from zero to (25 euros/ton and 10 euros/ton, respectively, from March 15 until June 30 2021.

Russia: Russia Introduces New Agricultural Export Restrictions

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-russia-introduces-new-agricultural-export-restrictions

