RUSSIA: NEW DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROJECTS INTRODUCED BY ROSPATENT

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), mar 28 aprile 2020

Between 22 and 24 April 2020 Rospatent held series of webinars where new projects for digital platforms and services were introduced. New system “Digital platform for patent information search” will allow for free access and searching in Russian and international patent and non-patent document collections. The system will allow for searching, extraction and processing of data using AI in combination with different languages. Several other ongoing projects and initiatives were presented, including project “Online Rospatent” having one of the goals to secure full digital interaction with applicants and “Intellectual system of examining means of individualization” project aiming to improve the quality of submitted applications and to reduce their examination time. For further information about the webinars and for accessing the links to the projects’ presentations please refer to Rospatent’s official announcement available here.

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/searching-for-patents/helpful-resources/asian/asia-updates/2020/20200428.html