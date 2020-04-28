martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: THE EU, THE SWISS AGENCY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COOPERATION, AND WORLD…

OVERVIEW BY THE MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH AND THE NATIONAL…

BRIDGING PAYMENTS GIVE CASH INJECTION FOR STEWARDSHIP CUSTOMERS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH SWEDISH FOREIGN MINISTER LINDE

NOTA STAMPA: SCONVOCAZIONE COMMISSIONE VIGILANZA RAI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH SWEDISH FOREIGN MINISTER LINDE

PLANNING INSPECTORATE CASEWORK CONTINUES AS FIRST PILOT DIGITAL HEARING TO TAKE PLACE…

CORONAVIRUS, PROTEZIONE CIVILE: CALO DEI POSITIVI, AUMENTO DEI GUARITI

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: RISCHIO DI UN CONTAGIO DI RITORNO E’ MOLTO REALE

NOTA STAMPA – AUDIZIONE ARCURI, DOMANI ANTICIPATA ALLE ORE 9.30

Agenparl

RUSSIA: NEW DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROJECTS INTRODUCED BY ROSPATENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), mar 28 aprile 2020

Between 22 and 24 April 2020 Rospatent held series of webinars where new projects for digital platforms and services were introduced. New system “Digital platform for patent information search” will allow for free access and searching in Russian and international patent and non-patent document collections. The system will allow for searching, extraction and processing of data using AI in combination with different languages. Several other ongoing projects and initiatives were presented, including project “Online Rospatent” having one of the goals to secure full digital interaction with applicants and “Intellectual system of examining means of individualization” project aiming to improve the quality of submitted applications and to reduce their examination time. For further information about the webinars and for accessing the links to the projects’ presentations please refer to Rospatent’s official announcement available here.

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/searching-for-patents/helpful-resources/asian/asia-updates/2020/20200428.html

Post collegati

RUSSIA: NEW DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROJECTS INTRODUCED BY ROSPATENT

Redazione

L’OMBRA DI LUIGI MIGNACCO

Redazione

SCIENTIFIC WORKFLOW MANAGERS IN METABOLOMICS: AN OVERVIEW

Redazione

TIO2-DECORATED POROUS CARBON NANOFIBER INTERLAYER FOR LI–S BATTERIES

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL REGULATORS PLEDGE COLLECTIVE SUPPORT TO COMBAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

CONFINDUSTRIA ENERGIA – INVESTIMENTI IN INFRASTRUTTURE ENERGETICHE LEVA PER LA RIPRESA ECONOMICA POST COVID-19.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More