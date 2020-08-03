Russia Launches Proton Rocket Carrying Two Comsats

Jul 31, 2020, 11:13 AM

by

Lawrence Garrett

Aviation International News reports that Boom Supersonic and Rolls-Royce “have entered into a so-called engagement agreement to explore the pairing of a Rolls-Royce propulsion system with Boom’s proposed supersonic passenger aircraft called Overture, the companies announced Thursday.” Boom “said the agreement calls for the companies to work together to identify the propulsion system that would complement Boom’s Overture airframe. Apart from studies associated with matching the engine and airframe, the teams will also examine certain ‘key’ aspects of the propulsion system, the statement said.”

