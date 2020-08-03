lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
RUSSIA LAUNCHES PROTON ROCKET CARRYING TWO COMSATS

(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), lun 03 agosto 2020

 News about the aerospace industry curated by AIAA staff

Russia Launches Proton Rocket Carrying Two Comsats

Proton-Rocket-launch-NASA-200

A Russian Proton Rocket Launches. | NASA

Aviation International News reports that Boom Supersonic and Rolls-Royce “have entered into a so-called engagement agreement to explore the pairing of a Rolls-Royce propulsion system with Boom’s proposed supersonic passenger aircraft called Overture, the companies announced Thursday.” Boom “said the agreement calls for the companies to work together to identify the propulsion system that would complement Boom’s Overture airframe. Apart from studies associated with matching the engine and airframe, the teams will also examine certain ‘key’ aspects of the propulsion system, the statement said.”
Full Story (Aviation International News)

Fonte/Source: https://www.aiaa.org/news/industry-news/2020/07/31/russia-launches-proton-rocket-carrying-two-comsats

