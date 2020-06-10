(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 10 giugno 2020

The Russian food processing industry is growing, driven by strong government support for domestic agricultural production and by an ambitious national goal of increasing food exports by 70 percent by 2024 (to $45 billion). While continuing economic sanctions and a weakening ruble affect demand for imported products, Russia’s food processing industry is modernizing to better serve domestic consumers and a growing number of strategic trading partners. Within this context, there are attractive niche opportunities for exporting quality ingredients that offer good value.

Russia: Food Processing Ingredients

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-food-processing-ingredients-0