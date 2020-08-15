domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
RUSSIA: EAEU TECHNICAL REGULATION ON SAFETY OF ALCOHOL PRODUCTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 15 agosto 2020

This report contains an unofficial translation of the technical requirements for alcoholic products for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). It provides key definitions, covers safety standards and establishes the requirements for distribution, packaging and labeling. This technical regulation was adopted by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on December 05, 2018 and, for the most part, will come into effect as of January 9, 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-eaeu-technical-regulation-safety-alcohol-products

