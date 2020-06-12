venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 11 GIUGNO 2020 – 228ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GUATEMALA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE U.S.-IRAQ STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE U.S.-IRAQ STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 12, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 12, 2020

ISRAEL: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO ALTERNATE PRIME MINISTER AND DEFENCE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 11 JUNE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 456 DEFINITIVO –…

IL PREMIO TEMPLETON A FRANCIS COLLINS, SCIENZIATO E CREDENTE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » RUSSIA: DRAFT AMENDMENTS TO VETERINARY REGULATIONS NOTIFIED TO WTO

RUSSIA: DRAFT AMENDMENTS TO VETERINARY REGULATIONS NOTIFIED TO WTO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 12 giugno 2020

On May 26, 2020, Russia notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of draft amendments to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) regulation on veterinary control at the border and inside the EAEU via G/SPS/N/RUS/192. The draft measure, initiated by the Russian veterinary watchdog, would introduce a risk-based approach already implemented in Russia, into the EAEU Regulation. The public comment period for the draft will close on July 25, 2020. Interested U.S. parties are encouraged to share their comments and/or concerns with USDA’s enquiry point (<a For potential inclusion in the U.S. official position, please send your comments by July 10, 2020.

Russia: Draft Amendments to Veterinary Regulations Notified to WTO

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-draft-amendments-veterinary-regulations-notified-wto

Post collegati

CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES DRAFT NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY STANDARD FOR THE FOOD NUTRITIONAL FORTIFIER MANGANESE CARBONATE – SPS 1156

Redazione

RUSSIA: DRAFT AMENDMENTS TO VETERINARY REGULATIONS NOTIFIED TO WTO

Redazione

CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES DRAFT NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY STANDARD FOR QUICK-FROZEN FLOUR AND RICE PRODUCTS AND QUICK-FROZEN PREPARED FOODS – SPS 1154

Redazione

ARS TAKES ON THE ASIAN GIANT HORNET

Redazione

THE UK-EU FUTURE RELATIONSHIP NEGOTIATIONS: SOCIAL SECURITY CO-ORDINATION

Redazione

SOUTH AFRICA: SOUTH AFRICA’S DECLINING TREND IN SORGHUM PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More