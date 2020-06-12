(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 12 giugno 2020

On May 26, 2020, Russia notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of draft amendments to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) regulation on veterinary control at the border and inside the EAEU via G/SPS/N/RUS/192. The draft measure, initiated by the Russian veterinary watchdog, would introduce a risk-based approach already implemented in Russia, into the EAEU Regulation. The public comment period for the draft will close on July 25, 2020. Interested U.S. parties are encouraged to share their comments and/or concerns with USDA’s enquiry point (<a For potential inclusion in the U.S. official position, please send your comments by July 10, 2020.

Russia: Draft Amendments to Veterinary Regulations Notified to WTO

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/russia-draft-amendments-veterinary-regulations-notified-wto