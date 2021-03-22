RUSSELLVILLE WOMAN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 21 YEARS IN PRISON FOR KIDNAPPING IN AID OF RACKETEERING

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 22 marzo 2021

LITTLE ROCK—A Russellville woman was sentenced today for her role in two kidnappings carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Amanda Rapp, 40, was sentenced to 262 months, or 21.8 years, in federal prison by United States District Judge Brian S. Miller.

Rapp pleaded guilty on October 29, 2020, to two counts of Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering. In addition to the term of 262 months’ imprisonment, Judge Miller also sentenced Rapp to five years of supervised release following her term of imprisonment.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/russellville-woman-sentenced-more-21-years-prison-kidnapping-aid-racketeering