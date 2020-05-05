RUSI JOINS GENDER CHAMPIONS IN NUCLEAR POLICY

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 05 maggio 2020
Gender Champions in Nuclear Policy is a leadership network that brings together heads of organisations working in nuclear policy who are committed to break down gender barriers and make gender equality a working reality in their spheres of influence. RUSI Director General Dr Karin von Hippel will become the initiative’s latest Gender Champion.
RUSI’s commitment to the initiative involves taking substantive action to address some of the specific issues around gender equality in the nuclear policy field.
Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/rusi-news/rusi-joins-gender-champions-nuclear-policy