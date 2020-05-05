martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

COMBINED EFFECTS OF THE AMENDMENTS TO THE ALIENS ACT WILL BE EXAMINED

04/05/2020 COVID-19: THE CHALLENGE OF EUROPEAN UNITY: PRESERVING EUROPE’S COMMON GOOD IN…

COVID-19: IL COTTOLENGO DI TORINO INAUGURA UN REPARTO DI TERAPIA INTENSIVA

FUNDING COLLECTED FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE – FINLAND PLEDGES EUR…

COVID. I VESCOVI DELL’AREA AMAZZONICA CHIEDONO URGENTI MISURE

WEST MIDLANDS INTERCHANGE GRANTED DEVELOPMENT CONSENT

PAUL TUCKER ON CENTRAL BANK INDEPENDENCE – IMF F&D

REVIEW INTO FACTORS IMPACTING HEALTH OUTCOMES FROM COVID-19

Agenparl
Image default
Home » RUSI JOINS GENDER CHAMPIONS IN NUCLEAR POLICY

RUSI JOINS GENDER CHAMPIONS IN NUCLEAR POLICY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 05 maggio 2020

Gender Champions in Nuclear Policy is a leadership network that brings together heads of organisations working in nuclear policy who are committed to break down gender barriers and make gender equality a working reality in their spheres of influence. RUSI Director General Dr Karin von Hippel will become the initiative’s latest Gender Champion.

RUSI’s commitment to the initiative involves taking substantive action to address some of the specific issues around gender equality in the nuclear policy field.

Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/rusi-news/rusi-joins-gender-champions-nuclear-policy

Post collegati

RUSI JOINS GENDER CHAMPIONS IN NUCLEAR POLICY

Redazione

QUANTUM SPEEDUPS FOR UNSTRUCTURED PROBLEMS: SOLVING TWO TWENTY-YEAR-OLD PROBLEMS

Redazione

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE REFERENTE

Redazione

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1786 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE CONSULTIVA

Redazione

SEAFARERS REPORT FEELING ‘TRAPPED’ AND ‘EXHAUSTED’

Redazione

INCENTIVO RICERCA SR4COVID: AL VIA DUE NUOVI PROGETTI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More