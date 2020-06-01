lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

2 GIUGNO, MATTARELLA: LA RINASCITA DELLA NOSTRA REPUBBLICA

DRIVERS OF FINANCIAL ACCESS: THE ROLE OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICIES

NIGERIA: RAPITO E RILASCIATO UN ALTRO LEADER RELIGIOSO CRISTIANO

LIBIA, COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO CONTE – HAFTAR

CALABRIA, DI MAIO: REGIONE COMPRENDE ERRORE, ABOLIRANNO VITALIZIO

PA, DADONE: REGISTRATO DECRETO TFS IN CORTE CONTI, DIAMO CERTEZZA A DIRITTI

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

MATTARELLA, SALVINI: GRAZIE PER LA PRESENZA A CODOGNO E PER L’APPELLO A…

RALPH CHAMI: UMBILICAL CORD OF REMITTANCES UNDER THREAT

2 GIUGNO A MONTECITORIO IN DIRETTA SU RAI 1

Agenparl

RURAL HEALTH AND COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 01 giugno 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 5/28/2020.
This eight-page document from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) provides an overview of the challenges faced by rural areas specific to COVID-19. It is intended to help hospital and health system emergency planners, as well as state and local public health emergency planners, better understand the challenges their communities may face.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22429

Post collegati

NETEC COVID-19 WEBINAR SERIES: VENTILATOR SUPPORT FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19: INITIAL APPROACH AND ADVANCED MODALITIES

Redazione

RURAL HEALTH AND COVID-19

Redazione

GUIDANCE FOR A STRATEGIC APPROACH TO LIFTING RESTRICTIVE PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES

Redazione

C-BAND SPECTRUM WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR 5G SERVICES ON AN ACCELERATED BASIS

Redazione

WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS BUREAU ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED CLEARING IN THE 3.7-4.2 GHZ BAND

Redazione

SERIES: DIGESYREXBLEND, REAL MEDICAL SERVICES EXPENDITURES BY DISEASE: DISEASES OF THE GENITOURINARY SYSTEM, BLENDED ACCOUNT BASIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More