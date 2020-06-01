RURAL HEALTH AND COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 01 giugno 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 5/28/2020.

This eight-page document from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) provides an overview of the challenges faced by rural areas specific to COVID-19. It is intended to help hospital and health system emergency planners, as well as state and local public health emergency planners, better understand the challenges their communities may face.

