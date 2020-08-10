lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
RUN WITH FOXES :MAKE BETTER MARKETING DECISIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 10 agosto 2020 Paul Dervan has spent 20 years in marketing, working for high-profile brands, creating new ones and helping to rescue those that have got in trouble. He was also given the unique opportunity to build a marketing lab where he undertook hundreds of experiments to see what really worked – and what didn’t. He’s been up close with some of the world’s finest marketers, and seen both successes and failures – sometimes on a colossal scale. Run With Foxes is a blistering, must-read collection of real-life stories from this fascinating world, revealing the messy reality of decision-making in marketing and the secrets of making better decisions. The fact is, most marketing lessons that get shared come from successful campaigns; marketers are too afraid to be honest about mistakes. But everyone makes mistakes in marketing: and there are hugely valuable and unique lessons to be learned from taking a closer look at failures big and small. Breaking open marketing triumphs and disasters with brutal honesty, as well as sharing exclusive first-hand interviews with some of the world’s most respected marketers, this is the ultimate insider’s guide to being a better marketer.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204465220

