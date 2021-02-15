lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

RUCO ALLOY TRIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYSTS WITH RATIO-DEPENDENT ACTIVITY FOR ZN–AIR BATTERIES AND SELF-POWERED WATER SPLITTING

Chem. Commun., 2021, 57,1498-1501
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07565E, Communication
Yu Pei, Wangtao He, Minmin Wang, Jin Wang, Tongming Sun, Lanping Hu, Jinlin Zhu, Yanfeng Tan, Jiacheng Wang
Herein, we reported a RuCo alloy with nitrogen-doped porous carbon (RuCo/NPC) as efficient trifunctional electrocatalysts for Zn–air batteries and water splitting.
