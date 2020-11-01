domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
RS 1,05,155 CRORE OF GROSS GST REVENUE COLLECTED IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 01 novembre 2020

Ministry of Finance

Rs 1,05,155 crore of gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020

Posted On:
01 NOV 2020 11:09AM by PIB Delhi

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 1,05,155crore of which CGST is ₹ 19,193 crore, SGST is ₹ 25,411 crore, IGST is ₹ 52,540 crore (including ₹ 23375crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 8,011crore (including ₹932 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October upto 31stOctober, 2020 is 80 lakh.

The government has settled ₹ 25,091 crore to CGST and ₹ 19,427 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 44,285 crore for CGST and ₹ 44,839 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was9% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are11% higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The growth in GST revenue as compared to that in months of July, August and September, 2020 of -14%, -8% and 5% respectively clearly shows the trajectory of recovery of the economy and, correspondingly, of the revenues.

The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of October, 2020 as compared to October, 2019 and for the full year.

Table: State-wise GST collection for April 2020[1]

State

Oct-19

Oct-20

Growth

Jammu and Kashmir

313

377

21%

Himachal Pradesh

669

691

3%

Punjab

1,189

1,376

16%

Chandigarh

157

152

-3%

Uttarakhand

1,153

1,272

10%

Haryana

4,578

5,433

19%

Delhi

3,484

3,211

-8%

Rajasthan

2,425

2,966

22%

Uttar Pradesh

5,103

5,471

7%

Bihar

940

1,010

7%

Sikkim

186

177

-5%

Arunachal Pradesh

41

98

138%

Nagaland

25

30

20%

Manipur

43

43

0%

Mizoram

18

32

72%

Tripura

54

57

5%

Meghalaya

113

117

4%

Assam

888

1,017

14%

West Bengal

3,263

3,738

15%

Jharkhand

1,437

1,771

23%

Odisha

1,994

2,419

21%

Chattisgarh

1,570

1,974

26%

Madhya Pradesh

2,053

2,403

17%

Gujarat

5,888

6,787

15%

Daman and Diu

83

7

-91%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

130

283

118%

Maharastra

15,109

15,799

5%

Karnataka

6,675

6,998

5%

Goa

311

310

0%

Lakshadweep

2

1

-55%

Kerala

1,549

1,665

7%

Tamil Nadu

6,109

6,901

13%

Puducherry

146

161

10%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

32

19

-42%

Telangana

3,230

3,383

5%

Andhra Pradesh

1,975

2,480

26%

Ladakh

0

15

  

Other Territory

127

91

-28%

Center Jurisdiction

97

114

17%

Grand Total

73,159

80,848

11%

****

RM/KMN

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 4

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1669239

