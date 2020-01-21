(AGENPARL) – Queensland (Australia), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Thousands of young Queenslanders will be supported into their favourite physical activity when Round Two of the Palaszczuk Government’s Fair Play voucher program opens tomorrow.

The $150 vouchers, that reduce financial barriers for eligible young people, will be available from 22 January – with Round Two of the popular Fair Play program opening in time for the start of the school year.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said that the new, easier system for Fair Play vouchers would give more than young Queenslanders each year a chance to take part in sport or active recreation.

“Every young person deserves the chance to get out there with their mates and have a go, so we’ve worked hard to ensure that process keeps getting easier.

“Since 2015, we have given the equivalent of young Queenslanders who can least afford it the means to join their local club, pay registration and membership fees, and be part of something that’s good for them.

“Queenslanders are famous for backing a fair go, and so are we, that’s why we’re breaking down the barriers so more kids get a go to kick a footy, swing a racquet, or dunk a basketball with their friends.

Mr de Brenni said that thanks to Australia’s only 10-year sport and active recreation strategy – Activate! Queensland, a trial of Fair Play vouchers for dance in regional communities and membership to community run gyms would continue.

“We responded to calls for easier access, as well as expanded eligibility for dance schools in remote Queensland as well as just being able to get fit at a local community run gym across the State.

“Later in 2020 we’ll evaluate these initiatives, so I encourage families wanting to try them to have a go, or get in contact with us and tell us what they think.”

Toowoomba’s Rockville Rovers Football Club, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has seen a huge take-up in the vouchers.

Club Treasurer Karla Hadzich said around half the club’s 160 juniors use FairPlay vouchers.

“FairPlay vouchers have been fantastic, they give the players the opportunity to play and enjoy the sport they love without thinking of that financial burden,” said Ms Hadzich.

“They also enable refugees and young people from a lot of different cultures to join the club.

“Soccer is the world game and we try and bring everyone together, so it’s great that the vouchers allow us to do that.”

Fair Play vouchers will be available to Queenslanders aged 5 to 17 who hold, or whose parent, carer or guardian holds a valid Department of Human Services Health Care Card, or Pensioner Concession Card with the child’s name on it.

Fair Play is a program under the Palaszczuk Government’s $1.3 billion Activate! Queensland strategy focussing on where people live, learn, earn and play to embed activity in their daily lives and encourage lifelong movement.

For more information and to apply visit: https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay/apply

