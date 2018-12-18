Rosatom participates in 24th UN climate change conference in Poland

(agenparl) – moscow mar 18 dicembre 2018 On December 13, 2018 in Katowice (Poland), within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24), a round table of the Russian Federation "Russian investments for development with low greenhouse gas emissions" was held.

Event attendees included Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev, representatives of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Energy, the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, JSC "Gazprom", “Hevel Group”, JSC "RusHydro", OK "RUSAL". Participants discussed the current state and prospects of the corporate climate policy of Russian companies in the energy and industrial sector, as well as state support and measures to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

Deputy Director for Global Business Development at Rosatom Boris Arseev participated in the round table. He spoke about the role of nuclear energy in achieving sustainable development goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Nuclear generation helps solve a wide range of problems, including preserving the environment, strengthening economic growth and fightingagainst poverty. In 2017 alone Russian-designed nuclear power plantsprevented 294 million tons of CO2 emissions. At the same time, we recognize the importance of renewable energy sources and actively develop a new direction – wind energy. The sun, wind, water and the atom, complementing and strengthening each other, should form the “green square”, which will be the basis for the future of the global carbon-free balance,” he said.

According to expert forecasts, energy consumption in the world is anticipated to grow by about 40% by 2040. It is impossible to meet the growing energy demand and country commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without increasing the share of nuclear energy in the structure of energy consumption.

In a year of operations, one 1 GW nuclear power plant (NPP) prevents 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to annual emissions from 2 million vehicles.

Rosatom carries out a large-scale NPP construction program both in the Russian Federation and abroad, making a significant contribution to the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals.