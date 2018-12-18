Rooppur NPP (Bangladesh) is being built according to the schedule

(agenparl) – moscow mar 18 dicembre 2018 17 December, Moscow – the standby personnel lock was shipped for Rooppur NPP power unit No 1. The personnel lock of one of the main element of the NPP containment and part of the localizing safety systems.

In 2018, the specialists have achieved a number of milestones at Rooppur NPP construction site (general designer and general contractor is JSC ASE) that ensured the compliance with the NPP construction schedule.

Works for concreting the foundation slab of the turbine building commenced ahead of schedule. The installation of the body of device for catching the molten core material (“core catcher”) – the first large-size equipment to be installed in the reactor building – started successfully.

The active stage of construction of power unit No2 started in 2018 as well: The ceremony of concreting the foundation slab of the second power unit was held with the participation of H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Honorable Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Mr. Yuri Borisov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation.

According to Mr. Khazin, senior vice-president for Rooppur NPP construction, 2018 can be called a successful year for the project. “We achieved all the milestones on time, and some of them – even ahead of schedule. Next year we must keep the same pace of construction. In particular, we must ensure the installation of support truss at unit No 1 which is one of the key elements of the reactor pit. Besides, a lot of important equipment will arrive at the site. We have plenty of work ahead”.

For reference:

Rooppur NPP with two VVER-1200 reactors and the total capacity of 2400 MW is being constructed under the Russian design, 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, in accordance with General Contract dated 25 December 2015. The General Contractor is Atomstroyexport (the engineering division of ROSATOM). The Russian design with VVER-1200 reactors that was selected for the first NPP in Bangladesh, was successfully implemented at Unit No 1 of Novovoronezh NPP-2. This is an evolutionary GenIII+ design which fully complies with all international safety requirements. In 2017, the new Russian power unit was named among the three best nuclear power units in the Word by the well-known international POWER Magazine (USA). In preparatory works were performed at the construction site, detail design documentation and materials for receiving the license for the power unit location and construction, were developed. In 2017, Rooppur NPP project implementation continued according to the schedule. On 4 November 2017, the regulatory authority of Bangladesh (BAERA) issued the license for the NPP designing and construction. On 20 November the ceremony of first concrete pouring for the foundation of power unit No 1, was held. On 14 July 2014, the active stage of construction of power unit No 2 commenced – the ceremony of first concrete pouring into the power unit foundation was held.

Each stage of Roopur NPP construction will be monitored by IAEA and the national regulatory authority.

ASE (the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation) was established by uniting the leading companies of the industry: JSC ASE EC, Atomstroyexport JSC, Atomenergoproekt JSC and ATOMPROEKT JSC. ASE is one of the global leaders in nuclear power engineering holding 31% of the global NPP construction market. Its representative offices, branches and front offices are operating in of 15 countries. Almost 80% of the order portfolio are allocated for overseas projects. It implements high power NPP design and construction projects, RAW and SNF management facilities, thermal power facilities, and renders a full range of services related to EPC, EPC(M) and PMC services for any complex engineering facilities. ASE develops and actively implements the innovative Multi-D project management system in the area of complex engineering facilities construction that allows such parameters as budget, deadlines and quality to be more efficiently managed.