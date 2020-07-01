mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
ROMATSA CHOOSES CERTIUM VCS-4G FROM ROHDE & SCHWARZ

(AGENPARL) – COLUMBIA (MARYLAND), mer 01 luglio 2020

ROMATSA, the Romanian air navigation service provider (ANSP), recently upgraded the voice communications system (VCS) at Bucharest Otopeni Tower, Romania, with the latest version of CERTIUM VCS-4G from Rohde & Schwarz. Otopeni is Romania’s busiest airport. In 2019, it handled more than 14 million passengers and over 123,000 flights/air movements. The current VCS system has been in operation since the late 2000s and was the first fully IP VCS used in an ATC Tower. The Rohde & Schwarz Center of Competence for VCS in Bucharest installed the system.

Rohde & Schwarz will upgrade both the operational and simulator systems, enabling ROMATSA controllers to “train as you work operationally.” The upgrade will preserve legacy line connections, improve operational capabilities and increase safety thanks to a fully ED-137B compliant VCS and a fully distributed non-blocking architecture with 17 standard and 11 compact controller working positions (CWP).

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Rohde & Schwarz Center of Competence for VCS as an innovative and reliable partner,” says Cosmin Dumitrescu, Technical Director, ROMATSA. “We are receiving proven, state-of-the-art technology in a highly advanced system solution, designed to meet next generation ATC communications requirements.”

Rohde & Schwarz is proud to upgrade ROMATSA’s capabilities with the latest communications technology,” says Alexandru Negulescu, Managing Director, Rohde & Schwarz Center of Competence for VCS. “We have a long lasting, successful relationship with our Romanian partner and are certain we can support ROMATSA’s digitization roadmap with a solution that allows them to continue safe operations and reliably meet future challenges.”

CERTIUM VCS-4G has been ordered for more than 360 systems in 60 countries worldwide, most of which are already deployed and operational and include airports, area control centers, virtual centers, remote towers, offshore drilling sites, mobile towers and shelters.

Fonte/Source: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us/about/news-press/all-news/romatsa-chooses-certium-vcs-4g-from-rohde-schwarz-press-release-detailpage_229356-857408.html

