ROMANIA: PERSISTENT DROUGHT CURBS ROMANIAN WHEAT PRODUCTION AND CORN DEVELOPMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 24 luglio 2020

Late spring and early summer precipitation marginally improved Romanian winter grains development, but provided spring crops a good start. Despite fairly regular, but inconsistent rainfall since May, drought conditions persist in Romania’s southeastern and eastern regions. Post revises its grains production estimates downward as a result. The Government of Romania (GOR) plans to allocate support payments to partially offset farmer losses.

Romania: Persistent Drought Curbs Romanian Wheat Production and Corn Development

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/romania-persistent-drought-curbs-romanian-wheat-production-and-corn-development

