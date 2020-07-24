(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 24 luglio 2020
Late spring and early summer precipitation marginally improved Romanian winter grains development, but provided spring crops a good start. Despite fairly regular, but inconsistent rainfall since May, drought conditions persist in Romania’s southeastern and eastern regions. Post revises its grains production estimates downward as a result. The Government of Romania (GOR) plans to allocate support payments to partially offset farmer losses.
Romania: Persistent Drought Curbs Romanian Wheat Production and Corn Development
Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/romania-persistent-drought-curbs-romanian-wheat-production-and-corn-development