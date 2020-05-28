giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

MERCOLEDì 27 MAGGIO 2020 – 222ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NHS TEST AND TRACE SERVICE

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: PROSEGUE ESAME IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

ROMANIA: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

Post forecasts that year-on-year Romanian oilseed production will decline by 10.7 percent in marketing year (MY) 2020/21, mainly due to a decline in the sunflower area. Oilseed exports are projected to decline by 16 percent. Post expects lower Romanian rapeseed yields for MY 2020/21 due to dry planting conditions and inconsistent spring weather. Conversely, early May rains provided a needed boost to the sunflower and soybean crops.

Romania: Oilseeds and Products Update

 

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/romania-oilseeds-and-products-update-0

