gio 28 maggio 2020

Post forecasts that year-on-year Romanian oilseed production will decline by 10.7 percent in marketing year (MY) 2020/21, mainly due to a decline in the sunflower area. Oilseed exports are projected to decline by 16 percent. Post expects lower Romanian rapeseed yields for MY 2020/21 due to dry planting conditions and inconsistent spring weather. Conversely, early May rains provided a needed boost to the sunflower and soybean crops.

Romania: Oilseeds and Products Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/romania-oilseeds-and-products-update-0