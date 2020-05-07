giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES – CZECH REPUBLIC JOINT DECLARATION ON 5G SECURITY

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES – CZECH REPUBLIC JOINT DECLARATION ON 5G SECURITY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIš

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIš

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LOU DOBBS OF LOU DOBBS TONIGHT

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LOU DOBBS OF LOU DOBBS TONIGHT

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LOU DOBBS OF LOU DOBBS TONIGHT

MARTEDì 5 MAGGIO 2020 – 213ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR, INDIA, AND…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR, INDIA, AND…

Agenparl

ROMANIA: DIRECT VERSUS INDIRECT TRADE — ROMANIA’S HIDDEN MARKET FOR US AG EXPORTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 07 maggio 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau’s bulk, intermediate, and consumer-oriented (BICO) export data tracks U.S. food and agricultural trade shipped directly to Romania. However, it does not measure the substantial levels of the U.S. agricultural trade to Romania routed through Western European ports of entry. According to BICO, U.S. suppliers shipped $72 million of U.S. food and agriculture to Romania in 2019. However, according to Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (NIS), which measures trade by country of origin and therefore reflects both direct and indirect trade, Romania sourced upwards of $163.2 million of U.S. food and agriculture in 2019. FAS Bucharest encourages USDA cooperators and other U.S. food and agricultural exporters and stakeholders to look beyond BICO data and review different data sources when considering resource allocation and market development strategies for Romania.

Romania: Direct Versus Indirect Trade — Romania’s Hidden Market for US Ag Exports

 

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/romania-direct-versus-indirect-trade-romanias-hidden-market-us-ag-exports

Post collegati

SINGAPORE: EXPANDING MARKET ACCESS FOR PET FOOD CONTAINING BOVINE INGREDIENTS

Redazione

SINGAPORE: NEW SIMPLIFIED PROCESSED BEEF AND OFFAL EXPORT PROTOCOL TO SINGAPORE

Redazione

ROMANIA: DIRECT VERSUS INDIRECT TRADE — ROMANIA’S HIDDEN MARKET FOR US AG EXPORTS

Redazione

COLOMBIA: COLOMBIA NOTIFIES DRAFT MEASURE TO RESTRICT PROCESSED FOODS THAT EXCEED SODIUM TARGETS

Redazione

STATEMENT ON JOINT COMMITMENT WITH WTO MEMBERS TO MAINTAIN PREDICTABLE AND RULES-BASED TRADE AT THIS CRITICAL TIME

Redazione

SPEECH: TRUSS OPENING STATEMENT, CALL WITH THE US TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More