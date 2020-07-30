giovedì, Luglio 30, 2020
Breaking News

DOC. IV-BIS N. 3: DISCUSSIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: VIA…

MERCOLEDì 29 LUGLIO 2020 – 246ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 30, 2020

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

G7 HIGH-LEVEL TRANSPORTATION PRINCIPLES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

RINNOVO DEGLI UFFICI DI PRESIDENZA DELLE COMMISSIONI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MICHAEL KNOWLES OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

Agenparl

ROMANIA: COVID-19 TRANSFORMS ROMANIAN RETAIL AND FOOD SERVICE SECTORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

The fallout from COVID-19 and subsequent social isolation and government-imposed restrictions on businesses and have deeply affected Romania’s hospitality, restaurant, and institutional (HRI), and food retails sectors. The impact of the pandemic will likely continue to reverberate across these sectors in both the near- and long-term. Although the Government of Romania (GOR) seeks to support these sectors through policy initiatives, many small- and medium-sized enterprises are at risk of going out of business. Since Romania’s first COVID-19 case on February 26, 2020, Romanian consumers have dramatically shifted away from shopping in traditional markets and modern retail outlets in favor of online shopping. The restaurant industry is losing about $460 million a month. Estimated losses in the hotel industry in 2020 will approach $ 1.15 billion. On July 15, 2020, Romania reached almost 35,000 confirmed cases and its official state of alert was extended through mid-August 2020.

Romania: COVID-19 Transforms Romanian Retail and Food Service Sectors

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/romania-covid-19-transforms-romanian-retail-and-food-service-sectors

Post collegati

CHINA: NEW TO MARKET PRODUCT REPORT – CALIFORNIA HAAS AVOCADOS

Redazione

ROMANIA: COVID-19 TRANSFORMS ROMANIAN RETAIL AND FOOD SERVICE SECTORS

Redazione

CHANGES TO THE COVID-19 SOCIAL SECURITY MEASURES: A BRIEF ASSESSMENT

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: £20 MILLION IN NEW GRANTS TO BOOST RECOVERY OF SMALL BUSINESSES

Redazione

NEWS STORY: MORE BUSINESSES SET TO BENEFIT FROM GOVERNMENT LOAN SCHEME

Redazione

CUP MATCH MASK MANIA COMPETITION – PHOTOS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More