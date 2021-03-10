(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), mer 10 marzo 2021

Aviation Today reports that Rolls-Royce announced Tuesday that it is building an electric propulsion system for Vertical Aerospace’s VA-X4 electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The system will include the Rolls-Royce 100kw-class lift-and-push electrical propulsion units and its power distribution and monitoring system. The VA-X4 will conduct a flight test this year and start remotely piloted demonstrator flights beginning in September. The first test flights will use a different propulsion system, but the final certified aircraft will use the system Rolls-Royce is developing.

Full Story (Aviation Today)

Fonte/Source: https://www.aiaa.org/news/industry-news/2021/03/10/rolls-royce-to-build-electric-propulsion-system-for-va-x4-evtol-aircraft