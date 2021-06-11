(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01867A, Paper

Yilin Li, Junjie Liu, Jingjing Kong, Ning Qi, Zhiquan Chen

In this paper, hypercrosslinked polystyrene (HCLPS) networks were synthesized by radical bulk polymerization and Friedel–Crafts alkylation reactions using vinylbenzyl-co-divinylbenzene chloride (VBC-DVB) as the precursors.

