lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

ROLE OF THE SPACER CATION IN THE GROWTH AND CRYSTAL ORIENTATION OF TWO-DIMENSIONAL PEROVSKITES

lun 15 febbraio 2021

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SE01469A, Review Article
Nishi Parikh, Mohammad Mahdi Tavakoli, Manoj Pandey, Abul Kalam, Daniel Prochowicz, Pankaj Yadav
The impact of organic spacer cations on controlling the growth and crystal orientation of two dimensional halide perovskite thin films is discussed along with the mechanism for obtaining vertical orientation.
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D0SE01469A

