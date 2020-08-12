mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

LA GENEROSITà CHE CAMBIA LE VITE NELLA TERRA DI GESù

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 12, 2020

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Agenparl

ROLE OF THE LIGAND AND ACTIVATOR IN SELECTIVE CR−PNP ETHENE TRI- AND TETRAMERIZATION CATALYSTS – A SPECTROSCOPIC STUDY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

The reaction of the ethene tetramerization catalyst, ((C6H5)2P)2NiPrCrCl3(THF) (complex 1), and ethene trimerization catalyst, ((o-C6H4OMe)2P)2NMeCrCl3 (complex 2), with alkylaluminum reagents (AlMe3 and MMAO) was investigated using spectroscopic techniques (Cr K-edge XAS, X-band EPR and UV–VIS) and catalytic studies. In all cases the majority of chromium was reduced to the divalent oxidation state and only a minor fraction of chromium was reduced further to the monovalent oxidation state. It is demonstrated that MMAO and the ligand (through a pendant ether donor) can facilitate ion pair formation for these divalent Cr complexes, providing insights into the role of the ligand and activator in the activation process. Via the use of dienes, we succeeded in characterizing a monocationic CrII alkene complex, providing evidence that catalysis could proceed via cationic CrII/CrIV intermediates. This is supported by DFT calculations, where it is shown that a mechanism proceeding via dicationic CrII/CrIV intermediates explains the observed product selectivity.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/y-BbqUwHsdc/D0CY01168A

Post collegati

RESEARCH EXPOSES NEW VULNERABILITY FOR SARS-COV-2

Redazione

ROLE OF THE LIGAND AND ACTIVATOR IN SELECTIVE CR−PNP ETHENE TRI- AND TETRAMERIZATION CATALYSTS – A SPECTROSCOPIC STUDY

Redazione

ADVERSARIAL ROBUSTNESS AS A PRIOR FOR BETTER TRANSFER LEARNING

Redazione

PROGRESS IN LEAD-FREE PIEZOELECTRIC NANOFILLER MATERIALS AND RELATED COMPOSITE NANOGENERATOR DEVICES

Redazione

WATER DYNAMICS AFFECTS THERMAL TRANSPORT AT THE SURFACE OF HYDROPHOBIC AND HYDROPHILIC IRRADIATED NANOPARTICLES

Redazione

COUPLED HARD–SOFT SPINEL FERRITE-BASED CORE–SHELL NANOARCHITECTURES: MAGNETIC PROPERTIES AND HEATING ABILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More