ROLE OF CELL CYCLE ON ANALYZING TELOMERASE ACTIVITY WITH A FLUORESCENCE OFF-ON SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (Science China Press) Traditional detecting techniques for telomerase activity are mainly based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based classic telomeric repeat amplification protocols (TRAPs) and quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR). However, those methods were mainly relied on the analysis of asynchronous cells with different phases of cell cycle, the heterogeneous behavior of cell cycle were overlooked, which might affect the accuracy of their detection results.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/scp-roc020421.php