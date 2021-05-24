(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 maggio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00412C, Paper

Reinner O. Omondi, Nicole R. S. Sibuyi, Adewale O. Fadaka, Mervin Meyer, Deogratius Jaganyi, Stephen O. Ojwach

The coordination chemistry of four carboxamide palladium( II ) complexes, their substitution kinetics, interactions with DNA/BSA and cytotoxicity against a series of cancer cells has been investigated.

