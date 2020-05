(AGENPARL) – ZURICH (SWITZERLAND) ven 29 maggio 2020

Can robots develop feelings like humans? What is the best thing about robotics? How does voice recognition work? Roland Siegwart, head of the Institute of Robotics and Intelligent Systems at ETH Zürich, answers these and other questions in the latest “Ask the Expert” video.

Fonte/Source: https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2020/05/roland-siegwart-on-the-topic-of-robotics.html