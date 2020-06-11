ROHNKE NAMED AAAS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY FELLOW

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), gio 11 giugno 2020

Brandon Rohnke, a postdoc at the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory, or PRL, has accepted an offer to be a Science and Technology Policy Fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of Science, or AAAS.

AAAS Science and Technology Policy Fellowships aim to connect science with policy makers and to foster a network of science and engineering leaders who understand government and policymaking.

Rohnke, who is currently in the lab of Beronda Montgomery, will be placed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Basic Energy Sciences in Washington D.C., where he will contribute to communicating and quantifying the impact of basic research funded by the DOE.

