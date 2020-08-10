lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
ROHDE & SCHWARZ PRESENTS A NEW Q/V BAND RF UPCONVERTER FOR TESTING SATELLITE PAYLOADS

(AGENPARL) – COLUMBIA (MARYLAND), lun 10 agosto 2020
Rohde & Schwarz presents a new Q/V band RF upconverter for testing satellite payloads
To enable continually higher data rates for end users of satellite links, satellite operators are using higher frequencies, such as the Q/V band, where larger bandwidths are available. The new R&S SZV100A RF upconverter from Rohde & Schwarz now offers a solution for testing broadband transponders in the payloads of very high throughput satellites (VHTS). With its 2 GHz modulation bandwidth, the R&S SZV100A
covers the entire frequency range from 36 GHz to 56 GHz.

Fonte/Source: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us/about/news-press/all-news/rohde-schwarz-presents-a-new-q-v-band-rf-upconverter-for-testing-satellite-payloads-press-release-detailpage_229356-902016.html

ROHDE & SCHWARZ PRESENTS A NEW Q/V BAND RF UPCONVERTER FOR TESTING SATELLITE PAYLOADS

