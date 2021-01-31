ROHDE & SCHWARZ FM RADIO TRANSMITTERS CLEAN UP AT ISTANBUL’S ICONIC CAMLICA TOWER

(AGENPARL) – MüNCHEN (MONACO DI BAVIERA) GERMANIA, dom 31 gennaio 2021

Rohde & Schwarz has announced a world’s first that sees the transmission of 100 FM radio channels consolidated within the new landmark Camlica Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. The project owners, broadcast transmission service provider – Kule Verici Tesisleri Isletim Ve Teknolojileri A.S. – selected Rohde & Schwarz as its technology partners after many other companies claimed the transmission challenge was impossible to achieve.

The project sees 100 R&S®THR9 high power FM radio transmitters installed within the iconic Camlica Tower: a feat that immediately enhances the Istanbul landscape’s aesthetic appeal since they replace more than 30 legacy street level transmitter towers.

“We selected the R&S THR9 transmitters for this project because of their operational reliability and efficiency, “explained management of PTT KULE Inc. “Energy costs are substantially reduced because of the 75% efficiency that these transmitters achieve, and importantly, this leads to reduced carbon emissions into the environment.

“Rohde & Schwarz’s design team has saved space thanks to THR9’s small footprint, and day-to-day operation is simplified because of the modular configuration and flexible operation concept. The system is almost maintenance free thanks to its liquid cooling system, while better frequency occupation and clean spectral density allows us to cover the entire city with lower output power,“ they explained.

Transmitting all 100 radio channels in the same infrastructure enables Kule Verici Tesisleri Isletim Ve Teknolojileri A.S. to provide consistent high quality broadcast services as standard to all its broadcaster customers. Importantly, Rohde & Schwarz will provide on-going post sales technical and operational support to the project, helping to ensure that the high professional standards are maintained throughout the operational life of the tower.

Rohde & Schwarz’s approach to the Camlica Tower project is based on E5 – Efficiency of the Power of Five. Efficiency in energy relates to minimum power consumption, creating cost savings over the system’s operational lifetime. Efficiency in space refers to Rohde & Schwarz’s ability to integrate several transmitters and additional components in one equipment rack.

Efficiency in operation describes the transmission system’s smooth installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance. Efficiency in configuration relates to a customer-focused modular solution that enables flexible system configuration. And efficiency for a lifetime describes how this FM radio transmission system is future-proofed and can be expanded to accommodate new standards and technologies.

“At Camlica Tower, we have created a very clean high-power FM transmission system, “commented Taner Demir, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Turkey. “Clean for the environment through industry leading power efficiency leading to unprecedented low carbon emissions. Clean frequency spectrum thanks to high quality signal modulation and transmission. And a clean city panorama since we have removed more than 30 transmitter towers from the skyline and integrated it into one stunning new landmark.“

