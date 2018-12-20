(agenparl) – toledo (ohio) gio 20 dicembre 2018 Rockets reach out to local youth at Bahamas Bowl

It was another busy day for the Toledo Rockets, who completed a brief morning practice Wednesday in preparation for Friday’s game vs. FIU at the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, then took some time out in the afternoon to meet with area youth in the Nassau area.

UT will play the Golden Panthers Dec. 21 at 12:30 p.m.; the game will be televised on ESPN.

Some of the Rockets visited the Ranfurley Home for Children in Nassau onWednesday.The Rockets had a one-hour workout at a practice field adjacent to Robinson Stadium, where the bowl game will be played. In the afternoon, some players spent some free time while others met with area youth.

One group of players met with youngsters at the Ranfurly Home for Children, a refuge for children who are in the foster care system. Another group of players participated in a youth football clinic at Robinson Stadium, where the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will be played.

Toledo will have its final practice Thursday. Afterward, Head Coach Jason Candle and selected players will participate in a news conference at Robinson Stadium.

Later on Thursday, the Toledo cheerleaders and band will lead a pep rally at the Dolphin Cay Lawn at the Atlantis resort where the team is staying.

“It’s a chance for us to enjoy the fellowship of our team and these seniors for one last trip,” Candle said. “Hopefully, we can get it done on Friday and give these seniors a good feeling when they end their careers.”

