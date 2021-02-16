martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

ROCKET ATTACKS IN ERBIL

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 febbraio 2021
Rocket Attacks in Erbil 02/15/2021 09:39 PM EST
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
We are outraged by todays rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors. We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence. I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.
