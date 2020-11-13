ROCHESTER MAN GOING TO PRISON FOR MORE THAN 21 YEARS FOR HIS ROLE IN DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION: SHOT AT BOTH LAW ENFORCERS AND RIVAL GANG MEMBERS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 13 novembre 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Obed Torres Garcia, 23, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one kilogram or more of heroin, and using, carrying and discharging firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, was sentenced to serve 255 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.

