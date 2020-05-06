mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
ROBUST SPIN MANIPULATION IN 2D ORGANOMETALLIC KAGOME LATTICES: A FIRST-PRINCIPLES STUDY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00742K, Paper
Peng Wang, Xue Jiang, Jun Hu, Biao Wang, Tingwei Zhou, Hongkuan Yuan, Jijun Zhao
Room temperature ferromagnetic spintronic materials are screened out in 2D metal organic frameworks with Kagome lattices.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/aiBgYCsbHcA/D0CP00742K

