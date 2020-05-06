ROBUST SPIN MANIPULATION IN 2D ORGANOMETALLIC KAGOME LATTICES: A FIRST-PRINCIPLES STUDY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00742K, Paper

Peng Wang, Xue Jiang, Jun Hu, Biao Wang, Tingwei Zhou, Hongkuan Yuan, Jijun Zhao

Room temperature ferromagnetic spintronic materials are screened out in 2D metal organic frameworks with Kagome lattices.

