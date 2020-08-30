domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
ON THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN SHINZO ABE

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

Agenparl

ROBUST HYDROPHOBIC VEOVA10-BASED COLLOIDAL PHOTONIC CRYSTALS TOWARDS FLUORESCENCE ENHANCEMENT OF QUANTUM DOTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 30 agosto 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR04676K, Paper
Xiao-Qing Yu, Zhijie Zhu, Xingjiang Wu, Ge Li, Rui Cheng, Ren-Kun Qing, Qing Li, Su Chen
Hydrophobic photonic crystal (PC) has increasingly appreciated as a promising functional material due to their distinct surface characteristic of structural color and hydrophobicity. However, it remains a challenge to fabricate…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/BlpybTkcQ9o/D0NR04676K

