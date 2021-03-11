(AGENARL) – INNSBRUCK (AUSTRIA), gio 11 marzo 2021 Artificial intelligence enables machines to learn useful processes such as speech recognition and digital assistants. For applications, it is crucial how fast such intelligent machines can learn. Hans Briegel’s group has developed ideas on how quantum physics can be used for this purpose. Their concept has now been successfully demonstrated for the first time in an experiment in Vienna.

Fonte/Source: https://www.uibk.ac.at/newsroom/robots-learn-faster-with-quantum-technology.html.en