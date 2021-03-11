giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
<EM>QUORUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

ASSEGNO UNICO E UNIVERSALE: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 11A COMMISSIONE

TRADE POLICY: A LEVER OF THE EU AS A GEOPOLITICAL GLOBAL PLAYER

+++“LEGGE SEVERINO”: LA SOSPENSIONE AUTOMATICA DEL CONSIGLIERE REGIONALE CONDANNATO IN VIA NON…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE SULLE INIZIATIVE FINANZIATE CON LE RISORSE DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – VARIAZIONE DELLA COMPOSIZIONE DELLA COMMISSIONE – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULL’INQUINAMENTO DERIVANTE DALL’UTILIZZO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – FENOMENO DELLA COSIDDETTA “MORIA DEL KIWI” (N. 147)…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO PER LA PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE SULLE…

ROBOTS LEARN FASTER WITH QUAN­TUM TECH­NOLOGY

(AGENARL) – INNSBRUCK (AUSTRIA), gio 11 marzo 2021 Artificial intelligence enables machines to learn useful processes such as speech recognition and digital assistants. For applications, it is crucial how fast such intelligent machines can learn. Hans Briegel’s group has developed ideas on how quantum physics can be used for this purpose. Their concept has now been successfully demonstrated for the first time in an experiment in Vienna.

Fonte/Source: https://www.uibk.ac.at/newsroom/robots-learn-faster-with-quantum-technology.html.en

