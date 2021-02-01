ROBINHOOD RAISES ANOTHER $2.4 BILLION FROM INVESTORS

martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 01 febbraio 2021

(Reuters) – Robinhood raised another $2.4 billion from shareholders, just days after existing investors pumped in $1 billion in funding, the online brokerage said in a blogpost on Monday.

The round was led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from existing investors including ICONIQ, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures and NEA. https://bit.ly/3oHtJx0

The funding comes after Robinhood was strained by high volumes of trading last week, when it also faced the anger of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchase of some hot stocks.

The brokerage, which has become popular with young investors for its easy-to-use interface, is at the heart of a mania that kicked off last week following calls by Reddit thread WallStreetBets to trade certain stocks that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.

Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital came together last week to offer the $1 billion funding, according to a New York Times report.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/robinhood-raises-another-24-billion-investors/12135

