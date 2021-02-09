martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
Agenparl

ROB GRONKOWSKI CELEBRATES SUPER BOWL LV VICTORY AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LAKE BUENA VISTA (FLORIDA), mar 09 febbraio 2021

1 of 8


  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates in a backstage area near Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021, following his team’s victory the previous night over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates in a backstage area near Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021, following his team’s victory the previous night over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. Gronkowski was joined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during part of his day at The Most Magical Place on Earth. (David Roark, photographer)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates in a backstage area near Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021, following his team’s victory the previous night over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. Gronkowski was joined by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during part of his day at The Most Magical Place on Earth. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (right) and fiancée Camille Kostek (left) ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021. Gronkowski visited Walt Disney World to celebrate the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV victory the previous night in Tampa, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (left) experiences Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance with his nephew, Jayce Gronkowski (right), at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021. Gronkowski visited Walt Disney World the day after scoring two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski experiences Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021. Gronkowski visited Walt Disney World the day to celebrate after scoring two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski experiences Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021. Gronkowski visited Walt Disney World the day to celebrate after scoring two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Fonte/Source: https://wdwnews.com/galleries/2021/02/08/rob-gronkowski-celebrates-super-bowl-lv-victory-at-walt-disney-world-resort/

